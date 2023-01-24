LTO opens new drive-thru registration center in Sorsogon

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) continues to open more drive-thru registration renewal centers across the country. After the last one opened in Camarines Sur, another one has now opened in Sorsogon City.

According to LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, registration renewal via the new drive-thru center only takes less than five minutes. We haven’t tried these out ourselves, but we reckon it’s much more convenient than having to queue up at an LTO branch for the same transaction.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Yes, a Suzuki Jimny pickup is under consideration

PH fuel price update: Gas to shoot up by P2.80/L, diesel by P2.25/L this week

Now, while all these seem like good news, these new drive-thru centers are only located far south at the moment. The question remains: Will this service work in Metro Manila? We’ll have to wait and see until the LTO finally opens one in the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What do you guys think? Should the LTO consider putting up more of these in the metro?

LTO drive-thru registration in Sorsogon City:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos