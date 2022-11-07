Should the LTO put up more drive-thru registration renewal centers?

Sure, the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) renewal processes may have improved a bit over the past several years—but we’re still willing to bet many motorists still label the task a chore. After all, it does still entail having to wait in line for a while.

But what if you didn’t have to wait in line at the LTO office? Better yet, what if you never had to leave the comfort of your own vehicle? If this idea appeals to you, then you likely wish the agency would consider putting more of these facilities up.

This is a drive-thru LTO motor vehicle registration renewal center in the Bicol region. Here, the agency says motorists can complete their registration renewal transactions and Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) processing in an average of just 20 minutes.

The LTO doesn’t go into what the drive-thru process entails, but we reckon you should at least have all of your requirements ready before heading over. The agency is encouraging motorists in the region to use the facility for a more convenient renewal experience.

Of course, having this setup placed inside Metro Manila will likely result in a long line of cars instead of people. But hey, at least you’re inside your own personal space instead of sitting next to dozens of strangers inside a renewal center, right?

Do you think this will work in the National Capital Region, or is this setup more suited to lighter populations only? Chime in.

