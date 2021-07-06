DOTr: Distribution of LTO driver’s licenses with 10-year validity to start this year

The number of cars out on the road isn’t the only indication of how well the local motoring scene is doing. You can also take into account the number of motorists heading to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to apply for a driver’s license, too.

If we’re going by the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) numbers, Philippine motoring is alive and kicking—and, apparently, getting pretty crowded. In a Facebook post, the DOTr bared that a total of 27,620,091 driver’s licenses and permits were issued by the LTO from July 2016 to March 2021. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

DOTr head Arthur Tugade also claimed that the license backlog from the start of the current administration has now been addressed and that the agency will push forward with implementing 10-year of driver’s license validity this year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The 3-million backlog in 2016 was addressed,” Tugade said. “Not only that, but we will also begin the distribution of driver’s licenses with 10-year validity under the LTO’s demerit system.

Under the LTO’s demerit system, traffic violations are categorized into three classes, each with a corresponding amount of demerit points: ‘Grave’ violations are worth five points, while ‘less grave’ and ‘light’ violations are worth three and one points, respectively. Motorists with a clean slate are entitled to 10 years of LTO driver’s license validity.

Last year, LTO chief Edgar Galvante said this measure will help reduce the number of crashes and accidents that take place on Philippine roads. Do you think this system will help encourage local motorists to behave out on the road? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.