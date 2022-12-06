LTO needs funding for its laser engravers to address driver’s license backlog

Are you still waiting on your driver’s license? Yeah, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) says it’s working on it. The agency could use a little help financially, though.

In a statement released earlier today, the LTO shared that it has made progress in addressing the country’s massive driver’s license backlog. According to new LTO chief Jose Arturo Tugade, the agency was able to reduce a 300,000 license card backlog to 92,000 from August to November.

“This significant reduction in backlogs is a testament to the LTO’s firm resolve to settle this problem using digital technology and, in the process, remove corruption and red tape. We are happy to report this development, but we will not stop because the ultimate objective is to reach zero backlog level,” Tugade said.

Not bad, but the LTO still has a long way to go. One of the biggest hindrances to the agency’s driver’s license card production is malfunctioning laser engravers. Numerous district and extension offices are operating with broken or defective engravers, and the LTO has had to defer motorists to other sites with working units.

“Nais naming iparating sa tao na 'yong mga opisina na defective ang engravers, huwag na po kayong pumunta sa mga opisinang 'yon. Pumunta kayo sa mga may gumana para hindi masayang ang oras at araw ninyo,” Tugade added.

Unfortunately, the LTO currently lacks the funding necessary to replace its defective laser engravers. In the meantime, all the agency can do is continue repairing existing ones.

“I commit to deliver those licenses pero kailangan ko rin ng pondo para ma-repair ang engravers natin,” Tugade stressed.

