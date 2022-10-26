Ferrari owner who used bus lane won’t be able to renew his supercar’s LTO registration

Remember the Ferrari F8 Tributo that illegally entered the exclusive bus lane on EDSA last week? It turns out the owner has yet to explain himself to the Land Transportation Office (LTO). In fact, he has yet to show his face to the agency at all.

Well, the LTO is not pleased. In a statement, the agency said that it is still working to resolve the case and that the owner of the Ferrari will not be able to renew his supercar’s LTO registration until he owns up to his actions. The head of the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) is also recommending a 90-day suspension of the owner’s driver’s license.

“Ayon kay Renan Melitante, pinuno ng LTO-IID, kanilang irerekomenda kay LTO assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III ang 90-araw na suspensyon ng lisensya ng drayber ng pulang Ferrari,” the LTO said in a statement.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Atoy Customs shows you how to turn the Toyota Lite Ace into a proper passenger car

The Yamaha Gear is a small urban commuter you never knew you wanted

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Bukod dito, isasailalim din sa alarma ang sasakyan na ang ibig sabihin ay hindi ito maaaring makapagrenew ng rehistro ng sasakyan hangga’t hindi lumulutang ang drayber at may-ari upang magpaliwanag sa ginawang mga paglabag.”

Guadiz, meanwhile, said that he believes the Ferrari’s owner has already been given the proper opportunity to explain his side to the agency.

“In the interest of justice and the LTO’s strict adherence to proper legal procedure, we have extended all possible leeway for the driver/owner to explain why the violation was committed. Since there was failure to do so, we have no recourse but to apply the law,” he said.

“Let this case also serve as an example that the LTO will not tolerate violations against traffic laws that were put in place for the safety of everyone, especially now that the country is still in a state of national health emergency. We hope that other drivers out there who may think of doing the same thing in the future will rethink their action,” Guadiz added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

LTO calls out owner of Ferrari F8 Tributo

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.