The LTO is asking the public for help fixing its fixer problem

You know how a lot of us are always complaining about our fellow drivers’ lack of common sense behind the wheel? Well, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is asking you guys for help fixing this issue.

As we’re all aware, LTO fixers are a bane of Philippine motoring. These dudes are a big reason so many unprepared and underserving drivers make it out on public roads. The LTO knows this, and is calling on the public to report fixers they come across online to the agency.

Fixers aren’t very difficult to spot online. In fact, there are entire Facebook groups where LTO fixers can peddle their services to motorists looking to apply for or renew their driver’s license. Just look it up.

LTO calls on public to report fixers

“The LTO affirmed its stance against fixers and employees misusing their office to take advantage of the public,” the agency said in a recent statement.

“It enjoined those with complaints against LTO personnel and fixers to immediately report them through its hotlines (contact info) or through Facebook and other online channels, care of the LTO’S Digital Media and Public Assistance Office (DMPAO).”

This call comes following a recent investigation by the LTO into an incident involving one of its personnel. The agency is even going as far as to probe a private driving school to see the full extent of its employee’s liability.

Come across a fixer? Just drop the LTO a message on Facebook. Simple enough, right?

