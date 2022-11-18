LTO chief: Agency will intensify anti-overloading operations

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Jay Art Tugade has issued a directive for his agency to intensify anti-overloading operations. The order came during Tugade’s first day in office.

Upon issuance of Tugade’s order, team comprised of enforcers from LTO Central Office and LTO Region 3 went to the Tabang Weighbridge Station in Tabang, Guiguinto, Bulacan to conduct an operation in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The team flagged down 22 vehicles by 12:04pm—seven of these passed, while 15 were found to be in violation of anti-overloading laws.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Next-gen Toyota Innova to be more SUV than MPV?

It’s alarming just how many riders in Metro Manila hate wearing helmets

“We will continue to build up on our objective of ridding our roads of overloaded trucks because they present direct danger against other vehicles plying our roads. Definitely, our operations against overloaded vehicles will continue without letup so [that those] violators will learn to respect our laws on road safety,” said Tugade.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a separate post, the LTO explained what exactly Republic Act No. 8794, or the Anti-Overloading Act, entails. The law states that a truck’s load cannot exceed 13,500kg. Violation of this will net the owner a fine worth 25% of the truck’s Motor Vehicle User’s Charge.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos