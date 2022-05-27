The LTO’s new interactive facility houses several driving and riding simulators

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is celebrating its 110th anniversary in style. Along with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the LTO has now opened two new facilities in Metro Manila.

First is the Information Technology Training Hub. The LTO says this will be the center of the web-based core system, the data center, and the dash camera system and will be an extension of the LTO Central Command Center (C3).

Second is the Road Safety Inter-Active Center (RSIC). It’s interactive in every sense of the word, as it features several driving simulators for manual and automatic cars as well as two-wheeled motorcycles. The agency, however, has yet to discuss the specifics on how exactly motorists and the general public will be able to utilize these new simulators. We’ll keep you posted once more details are out.

The LTO’s press statement reads: “Layon ng IT Training Hub at RSIC na pagtibayin ang serbisyo ng LTO gamit ang makabagong teknolohiya at palakasin pa ang hangarin ng LTO na makilala bilang isang road safety hub.”

You can check out more photos below:

