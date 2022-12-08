LTO: No need to present OR to law enforcement if you have valid driver's license

Have you lost the official receipt of your Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver's license? The agency says there's no need to panic in the event you're pulled over for a traffic violation.

In a Facebook post, the LTO reminded motorists that they do not need to show an official receipt to authorities if they are able to present a valid LTO driver's license. In fact, law enforcement officers (LEO) and deputized agents are prohibited from asking for the receipt.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This minimalist Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

This kind of makes sense. We mean, if you can already present the enforcers with the actual license card, why should he bother with asking for its official receipt? We reckon, though, that there are still enforcers out there who aren't aware of this policy.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tell us, do you still keep your LTO driver's license's official receipt inside your wallet? Let us know in the comments.

LTO: No need to present receipt to enforcer if you have license card

See Also