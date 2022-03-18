Newly inaugurated LTO Lipa District Office can serve 600-800 clients per day

Any motorists and car owners here from Batangas? If you have any pending transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), you can choose to carry them out at the newly inaugurated Lipa District Office.

The new office was opened earlier this week and is located in Barangay Marawoy, Lipa, Batangas. It boasts much wider floor space than the old office and is also equipped with a CCTV system, centralized air-conditioning, and the new digitized system for license applications and renewals.

The new Lipa District Office now has a larger waiting area and examination room, as well as a test-driving area.

The new LTO facility can supposedly cater to around 600-800 customers daily. It is expected to service not just Lipa, but also neighboring towns and cities like Malvar, Balete, Santo Tomas, San Jose, and Cuenca. You can check out more photos through the official announcement below.

More photos of the new LTO Lipa District Office

