You can renew your driver’s license, vehicle registration at Kampo Karingal, QC today

Got any pending transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) that you just can’t seem to finish? If you live in Quezon City, here’s something that might help you out: the LTO on Wheels.
For today, September 29, the mobile one-stop-shop will be at Kampo Karingal, Quezon City and will be open from 8am. Various LTO services will be available through this initiative, namely: driver’s license and motor-vehicle registration renewals and student-permit applications.
Now, if you’re looking to renew your license, here’s a quick step-by-step guide on it as well as a breakdown of the total costs. As for the full registration guide, click these blue words. If it’s just the registration schedule you’re wondering about, then here you go.
LTO on Wheels motor-vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal:
