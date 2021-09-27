You can have your car’s LTO registration renewed at PITX tomorrow

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has some good news for motorists on the southern end of Metro Manila looking to renew their car’s registration.

On September 28 (that’s tomorrow), car owners can have their vehicle’s LTO registration renewed at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) via the agency’s LTO on Wheels program. This will be a one-day event, and those interested in dropping by may do so from 8am to 3pm at gate 3 of the venue’s second floor.

Besides the renewal of LTO registration, motorists can also have emission testing conducted, as well as apply for third-party insurance.

In a statement, PITX head of corporate affairs Jason Salvador thanked the LTO for helping make the motoring public’s renewal experience safer and more convenient.

“We thank the LTO for their continued support and cooperation with the many activities we hold at PITX,” Salvador said.

“Working with them has always been smooth simply because we share the same goal of making the public’s experience generally safe, convenient, and more comfortable,” he added.

Again, this is a one-day event only. If you live near the PITX, it might be worth dropping by to get your car’s registration renewal over and done with.

