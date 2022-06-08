Have you seen the LTO’s new registration ORs?

Have any of you guys renewed the registration of any of your cars in recent months? We know the Land Transportation Office (LTO) keeps extending the registration validity of a lot of vehicles month in and month out, but we’ll have to register them again at some point.

Now, if you haven’t yet, chances are you haven’t seen the new official receipt (OR) documents yet. When we compare the OR we received when we registered our family’s vehicle with the new certificate of registration (CR) copies that circulated online about a year back, it’s night and day. The new CRs have a somewhat more sophisticated design, whereas our OR just looks...different.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

I remember I asked my parents multiple times to confirm if these were the actual ORs for the registration, and I was told that this is really what the LTO (or at least that specific branch) issues these days. Two small pieces of paper stapled together. They weren’t even printed in color. Frankly, they look anything but official.

But at the end of the day, it’s better than not getting any copies at all—we really wouldn’t want the same license-plate backlog issue to happen with these ORs. What we’re not sure of, though, is if this is consistent with all of the LTO’s offices. We do know other people who have received similar OR copies as we did.

What about you guys? Did you have the same experience as we did? Also, what do you think of the LTO’s ‘redesign’—yay or nay?

