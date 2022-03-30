LTO to produce up to 7,200 motorcycle license plates per day using new robot

The Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) plate-making facility has just received a huge boost: The agency has shared that its second license plate-producing robot is now operational.

The new automated machine was acquired as part of the LTO’s efforts to fast-track its plate distribution, specifically for motorcycle license plates. The robot can manufacture 450 motorcycle license plates per hour or 3,600 motorcycle plates over an eight-hour shift.

On a a two-shift basis, the LTO can produce 7,200 new motorcycle plates per day and a total of 158,400 plates per month. The agency would only need two LTO personnel per shift to man the machine.

“Malaking tulong ito para i-augment yung kasalukuyang capacity ng ating facility,” said LTO chief Edgar Galvante. “And as we produce, we will continue to distribute so that we can provide plates for all registered vehicles.”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The LTO didn’t mention how this new machine will help address the agency’s massive motorcycle-plate backlog. That said, the acquisition of a second plate-making robot should at least help shave off a huge chunk off that pileup.

