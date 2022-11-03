LTO registration validity for license plates ending in ‘9’ extended until November 30

Attention, car owners: If your vehicle’s license plate ends in 9, you’re going to have a little extra breathing room to renew your Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration.

The agency has announced that cars with expiring LTO registration now have until November 30 to renew their papers if their license plate number ends in 9. You can check out the full advisory in the post embedded below.

Previously, cars with license plates ending in ‘9’ only had until October 31 to renew. Since this deadline has already passed, the LTO has decided to give owners another whole month to accomplish the task.

And that’s it. It’s likely that plate numbers ending in other numerals will receive another extension as well, so be sure to keep an eye out for further LTO announcements.

