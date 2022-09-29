LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 for another month

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) previously announced that the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9, and 0 will be extended for a month. Kudos to the agency for being proactive, but it looks like that extension won’t suffice.

The LTO has now announced that vehicles with plates ending in 8—meaning cars whose registrations were supposed to expire way back in August—may still be registered without penalties until October 31, 2022.

No word yet, though, if motor vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 will get the same treatment. That said, we’re expecting an announcement regarding that to come out soon enough, especially since we’re already entering October in a few days.

Got any questions, readers? If you need more info about the LTO registration process, you can check this article out. As for the registration renewal schedule, you can click here.

LTO registration extension for September 2022:

