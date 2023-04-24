LTO registration for all new motorcycles will be valid for three years effective May 15

It’s not all grim news from the side of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to start the second quarter—the agency has also announced that it will soon be extending the registration validity of new motorcycles.

Effective May 15, 2023, the LTO registration of all new motorcycles—including those with 200cc engines and below—will be valid for three years. Under the LTO’s current guidelines, only two-wheelers with displacements of 201cc and up have the initial three-year registration.

After the first three years, the registration of these motorcycles will then need to be renewed yearly, as with cars and other motor vehicles.

Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2395 reads: “It is hereby directed that initial registration of brand new motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below shall be valid for three (3) years.

“It is understood that the MVUC to be collected during the initial registration shall likewise be adjusted to cover the corresponding registration validity period.”

This may not seem like much to some motorists, but this will be of big help to riders in the service sector. You can check out the full announcement here.

Extension of LTO registration for new motorcycles:

