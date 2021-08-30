Registration validity of cars with plates ending in 5, 6, 7 extended again

To all car owners whose vehicles’ plates end in 5, 6, or 7, take note that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has once again issued an extension on the registration validity of your vehicles. If you’re worried you’re running out of time to renew your LTO registration, then you’re in luck.

For cars with plates ending in 5 and 6, the registration validity has been extended until September 30, 2021. For those ending in 7, meanwhile, registration will remain valid until October 31, 2021. Likewise, the agency is reminding the public once again to follow strict safety protocols when heading to any LTO office.

There were no reasons stated for the second extension, but we can assume that this was done in light of the recent implementation of enhanced community quarantine in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Take note that there will be overlaps among these recent extensions, though, as the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 and 9 have also been extended to the end of October and November, respectively. You can read more on that here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.