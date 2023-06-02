Stencils will no longer be required for LTO registration renewal

Car owners will now have one less thing to worry about when renewing their vehicle’s registration: the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has now removed the stencil requirement for all ‘plain renewal’ transactions.

This was confirmed through LTO Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2023-2399 issued May 22, 2023. It reads: “Consistent with the policy of the [LTO] to streamline its processes to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of its services to the public in line with the provisions of R.A. 11032, known as the ‘Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act,’ the stencil of the engine and chassis numbers of a motor vehicle shall no longer be required for ‘plain renewal’ registration transactions.”

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

This, however, will apply provided that the vehicle had already passed the physical inspection certifying its roadworthiness. The details in its Certificate of Registration (CR) such as the plate number, make, and year model should also match that of the actual vehicle.

“All memoranda, circulars, orders, and other issuances in conflict or inconsistent herewith are hereby superseded, amended and/or repealed accordingly.”

When your LTO registration renewal is due, then, take note that you won’t need to have the engine and chassis stenciled.

