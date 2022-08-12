Registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9, 0 extended for a month

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently announced the extension of the validity of driver’s licenses and other documents expiring this month. As expected, the agency is also doing the same for the motor vehicle registration of select vehicles.

The LTO has confirmed that the new extension covers all vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9, and 0. The registration of any car with a plate ending in 8 will be valid until September 30. Those ending in 9 will be valid until October 31, and those ending in 0 will be valid until November 30.

Be advised, motorists, and spread the word. For the official announcement, you can check out the Facebook post below. For a guide on vehicle registration, you can refer to this previous story of ours.

LTO registration extension announcement for August 2022:

