LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 5

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has just extended the validity of driver’s license and student permits that expired in May. The agency is now doing the same for vehicle-registration documents.

The LTO has just announced that the registration validity of all motor vehicles with license plates ending in 5 have been extended to June 30, 2022. Look:

If the original guidelines were to be followed, the vehicle registrations of all covered vehicles are set to expire at the end of the month. If you need an explainer on the registration renewal schedule of all motor vehicles, you can check out our guide here. For a full article on motor-vehicle registration, you can click these blue words.

