LTO denies remarks on students, parents going ‘too early’ to school

If you checked the news yesterday, you may have seen how the Land Transportation Office (LTO) made headlines because of its supposed statement on this week’s traffic situation as face-to-face classes returned.

According to various reports, the LTO supposedly told students and their parents to not go to school “too early.” The agency has now clarified, however, that “there was never an intention to malign nor criticize the parents’ decision to come to school early.” It also “categorically denies” these remarks.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Driver in viral video finally charged

Lane splitting vs. lane filtering: Why we need to differentiate the two

“It was clear that the statement attributed to the agency was taken out of context. The agency only stated its observation on the first day of classes, particularly on the situation where there was noticeable overcrowding of students in front of schools.



“Since it was the first day of classes, most of the parents do not know yet their children’s school schedule, hence the students for both morning and afternoon sessions converged at the school for information as to their final class schedule, some of them already at the school even if their children’s classes were not supposed to start until 12pm.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Therefore, the Agency only clearly stated the facts. Since the students were in school early, the LTO only expressed its concern about the students’ plight, where some of them, including their parents, had to endure the long wait before they are allowed to attend classes.”

Does that clear things up? We sure hope so. But will it actually help solve anything? We highly doubt it.

LTO statement on supposed remarks about students and parents going ‘too early’ to school:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.