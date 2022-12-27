Motorists using unauthorized commemorative plates should remove them while they still can

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) wants to make it clear: Unauthorized commemorative plates are illegal and will get you apprehended if you use them.

In a statement, LTO head Jay Art Tugade stressed that the agency has not authorized the use of commemorative license plates for private or public vehicles. The official also encouraged motorists currently using these plates to remove them immediately.

“The current administration of the LTO has not recommended commemorative license plates to be issued to motor vehicle owners, thus its use is therefore prohibited,” Tugade said.

“If vehicle owners are caught by law enforcers still using commemorative plates whose effectivity dates have already expired, they will be apprehended and fined,” he added.

If caught using a commemorative license plate, a motorist may face a P5,000 fine for violating DOTC Joint Administrative Circular No. 2014-01 or operating a motor vehicle with an unauthorized license plate. The commemorative license plate may also be confiscated.

Tugade also warned motorists not to use commemorative license plates as a means of intimidating apprehending officers.

Well, there you have it. If your ride is currently equipped with an unauthorized commemorative license plate (or any illegal plate for that matter), you best get rid of it now. What’s your take on this issue?

