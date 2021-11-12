LTO on Wheels returns to PITX this Saturday

Need to fix your car’s registration but can’t make it to a Land Transportation Office (LTO) branch? If so, you can check out the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) this weekend.

The government agency is bringing its LTO on Wheels service to the interchange this Saturday, November 13, 2021. Vehicle registration renewal, smoke-emission testing, and third-party insurance services will provided for motorists from 8am to 3pm.

“We’re glad that we have made this a staple initiative of PITX and LTO every month here in our landport. Our motorist friends are grateful for making the services more accessible to them, especially for the weekend schedule and the fact that there’s no need for them to set an appointment,” said PITX corporate affairs and government relations head Jason Salvador.

In addition, the LTO will soon make driver’s license application and renewal available at PITX as well. Will you be stopping by on Saturday?

