So, what exactly is happening to the Magsaysay Flyover?

A short explanation
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
Image of Magsaysay Flyover
PHOTO: Google Maps

Yesterday, the NLEX Corporation announced that the Magsaysay Flyover is being “decommissioned” to make way for the NLEX Connector’s Santa Mesa section. According to the expressway operator, the project is part of the redevelopment of Magsaysay Boulevard and the “decommissioning” is scheduled to be complete by December 2022.

Usually, announcements like this are pretty straightforward. A stretch of road is closed and, in most cases, it is eventually reopened. Based purely on definition, to “decommission” the Magsaysay Flyover essentially means the structure would be dismantled—which is kind of a big deal.

We reached out to the NLEX Corporation for clarification on the use of the term, and yes, the wording is correct. The Magsaysay Flyover is being closed permanently and dismantled to make way for the NLEX Connector.

In place of the structure will be at-grade lanes separate from the ones leading to the NLEX Connector. Essentially, Magsaysay Boulevard will lose the flyover, but the route will still be entirely usable without having to hop onto the NLEX Connector.

And there you have it. The NLEX Corporation says motorists should follow its social media channels for road closures related to the project. How will this news affect your motoring life? Let us know in the comments.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

