Driving to Makati this Saturday? Take note of these road closures

Got any plans this weekend? If you’re driving to or past Makati City, take note: The local government unit will be closing off several roads in the central business district.

From May 6, 9pm, to May 8, 6am, motorists will not be allowed to access the areas surrounding the Ayala Triangle. Specifically, a huge chunk of Ayala Avenue and portions of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Avenue will be affected. You can check out the image below for a better look, as well as the available alternate routes:

Of course, the best way to go about this is to skip Makati City altogether. But if it can’t be helped and you have extremely important business to attend to, especially on Saturday, the Make It Makati Facebook page has also shared some of the designated parking areas in the vicinity that will be open to the public. Check it out here:

Given how the Makati CBD can still get pretty crowded on weekends, then expect heavy traffic even in nearby thoroughfares this Saturday. Schedule your trips accordingly, people. We encourage you to spread the word as well.

