Manila City identifies Taft Avenue, 15 other streets as No Parking, No Vending zones

It looks like the Manila City local government unit was just getting started when it conducted massive road-clearing ops in Quiapo last week. Now, the LGU has announced that it will begin the strict implementation of its No Parking, No Vending policy on select streets.
Under Executive Order (EO) No. 15 Series of 2022, Manila City has declared 16 streets as no-parking, no-vending zones. Two other streets will also be no-vending zones but will have one-lane parking areas.
Manila City’s EO also states that all Mabuhay Lanes within the city that are identified by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will maintain their status. For the full list of all No Parking, No Vending streets, you can scroll down below.
No Parking, No Vending streets in Manila City
- Juan Luna – from Recto to Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz
- Soler – from Recto to Reina Regente
- Blumentritt – from Rizal Avenue to A. Bonifacio
- Plaza miranda Vicinity
- Raon – from Quezon Boulevard to Rizal Avenue
- C. Palanca – from Ayala to Plaza Lacson
- Carriedo – from Rizal Avenue to Quiapo Church
- U.N. Avenue – from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue
- Padre Faura – from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue
- Pedro Gil – from Roxas Boulevard to Quirino Avenue
- Paz – from Apacible to Pedro Gil
- A. Linao – from Quirino to Apacible
- Taft Avenue – from Vito Cruz to lawton
- T. Alonzo – from Recto to Ongpin
- Zobel Roxas – from Osmeña Highway to Pasig Line
- Onyx – from A. Francisco to Zobel
No Vending streets with one-lane parking
- Recto – from Asuncion to Juan Luna
- Kalaw – from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue
