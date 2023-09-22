Just launched: The Mazda CX-90 is now in PH with prices ranging from P3.68-M to P3.78-M

Just three months after the local debut of the Mazda CX-60, its bigger and more luxurious sibling is here: This is the first-ever Mazda CX-90.

At 5,120mm long, 1,994mm wide, and 1,745mm tall, this is the Japanese carmaker’s biggest SUV to date. The three-row CX-90 comes in two configurations—the base eight-seater and a higher-spec six-seater—for the local market. Check out the variants and prices below:

Mazda CX-90 2024 variants and prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Mazda CX-90 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo – P3,680,000 Mazda CX-90 3.3L AWD HEV Turbo Exclusive – P3,780,000

Under the hood, both versions get the same Turbo e-Skyactiv-G powertrain with M Hybrid Boost, which features a 3.3-liter turbocharged gasoline straight-six and a 48V mild hybrid system. The straight-six is good for 280hp at 5,000-6,000rpm and 450Nm of torque at 2,000-3,500rpm.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

While the hybrid system and its 0.33kWh lithium-ion battery can’t propel the CX-90 on its own from a standstill, the electric motor’s 16.7hp and 153Nm are enough to keep the car going on electric-only propulsion once it’s up to speed and at a cruise. The combination of combustion and electric power launches the CX-90 from a full stop to 100kph in 7.6sec (remember, this is a 2,140kg family car), all the way to a top speed of 210kph.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive. Those wheels, by the way, are 21-inch alloys shod with 275/45 tires. On the base variant, they’re finished in silver metallic trim; the Exclusive spec’s rims get a two-tone diamond-cut design.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Other exterior cues differentiating the Exclusive trim from the standard spec are body-colored moulding on the bumpers, the wheel arches, and the side doors, and chrome brightwork for the fender garnish. Inside, the cabin of the Exclusive variant is finished in tan Nappa leather, quilted Leganu suede, and graphite with gunmetal trim, versus black Nappa leather and aluminum with silver accents for the lower variant.

The second row of the six-seater configuration gets a pair of captain seats, a center console in between, and a dedicated automatic A/C panel that also controls the seats’ ventilation settings. On both variants, there are A/C vents and USB-C ports all the way to the third row.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Other premium features include Mazda’s Driver Personalization System with driving position guidance, which uses facial recognition to identify the current driver, activate that person’s preferred settings, and set the driver’s seat to the ideal position; Kinematic Posture Control, which applies braking as needed to the inner rear wheel to help keep the car balanced through corners; and the i-Activsense suite of safety features like radar cruise control, lane-departure warning, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.

Check out more photos of the Mazda CX-90 as well as our preview video below.

Walkaround: Mazda CX-90 2024

More photos of the Mazda CX-90 2024:

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag