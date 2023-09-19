Ford Ranger plugs into the future with upcoming PHEV version

Ford has unveiled the all-new Ranger Plug-in Hybrid pickup truck, although thanks to the lack of information included in its initial press release the name is pretty much all we know about it so far.

Well, that and the fact that production will start in late 2024 with deliveries beginning in early 2025.

Of course, the name rather gives away the ability to plug in this new iteration of the Ranger too, and we know that there will be a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbopetrol engine that pairs with a battery of unknown capacity for a target of 45 kilometers of all-electric range.

Ford has also let slip that you might want to save that electric range though, because the Ranger PHEV will get ‘Pro Power Onboard’ with outlets in the cargo bed and cabin that can power tools and appliances ‘on a worksite or remote campsite’. Nice.

We’re told that the target is for a 3,500kg towing capacity (the same as the rest of the Ranger erm… range) too, as well as more torque than any other powertrain currently on offer in the Ranger and its Volkswagen Amarok sibling.

We know that it’ll have four-wheel drive too, although Ford hasn’t confirmed whether the battery eats up any valuable load bay space and how fast it might charge. Still, a Ranger PHEV is coming – what do we think about that?

