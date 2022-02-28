Public transport in Metro Manila back to 100% capacity under Alert Level 1

It’s official: Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 1 starting Tuesday, March 1. One of the biggest changes with the new restrictions is regarding public transportation.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed that all public utility vehicles (PUVs) in the National Capital Region will be permitted to operate at full capacity under Alert Level 1. This is in accordance with the latest guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The covered modes of transportation include public buses and jeeps, taxis, trains, and tricycles. Don’t expect to see jam-packed vehicles a la pre-pandemic, however, as all PUVs will only be allowed to load passengers according to their listed capacities.

The MRT-3 and LRT-1 management, for their part, have also released their respective advisories—you can check them out below.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has yet to release the full guidelines, but expect that minimum health protocols will still be observed. Commuters will still be required to wear face masks and temperature checks will still be performed at train stations and terminals upon entry.

What do you think of these changes, commuters?

