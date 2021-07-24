Metro Manila to reimpose 10pm–4am curfew beginning July 25

The Metro Manila Council has announced that the National Capital Region will revert to longer curfew hours—10pm to 4am—beginning Sunday, July 25, 2021. This follow the reimposition of general community quarantine with heightened restrictions in Metro Manila on July 23 as the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.

Prior to this, the Metro Manila curfew was from 12am to 4pm.

The official directive came via Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution No. 21-13 Series of 2021. “While the Metro Manila Council recognizes the imperative to gradually and cautiously open the economy in order to increase business activities, reduce unemployment and underemployment, and promote economic growth, it is equally mindful of the paramount interests of life and health and the strict implementation of the prevent, detect, isolate, treat, and reintegrate strategies,” the resolution reads.

According to the DOH’s most recent update, an additional 17 cases of the Delta variant have been recorded in the country, taking the total up to 64 cases. Twelve of the 17 are local cases, with nine having registered addresses in the NCR.

Today, 6,216 COVID-19 cases have been added to the nationwide tally, which now stands at 1,543,281. Total recoveries and deaths are 1,461,749 and 27,131, respectively. There are 54,401 active cases.

