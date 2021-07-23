NCR, 4 other provinces back to GCQ with heightened restrictions

Well, that was quick. Metro Manila, along with a handful of other provinces, has returned to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions. This shift comes less than a day after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed local transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The shift takes effect today and will last until July 31. The same heightened restriction from the last time the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed the NCR under this quarantine classification will apply. Check them out below courtesy of Reportr:

Only essential travel in and out of the Greater Manila Area is allowed. Public transportation will remain operational as per the provided capacities by the Department of Transportation. Indoor dining will be limited at 20% seating capacity. Outdoor dining shall be at 50% seating capacity. Outdoor tourist attractions may operate at 30% capacity subject to strict adherence to minimum public health standards. “Specialized markets” of the Department of Tourism (DOT) following minimum health standards are allowed to operate as long as protocols and standards set by the DOT are implemented. Religious gatherings, wakes, funerals are allowed up to 10% of the venue’s capacity. Non-contact sports and outdoor games are allowed. Salons, barbershops, and other personal care services that allow for services not requiring mask removal can operate at 30% capacity. Individuals aged 18-65 can go out of their homes. Entertainment venues, such as bars, concert halls, theaters, recreational venues, such as internet cafes, billiards halls, arcades, amusement parks, fairs, playgrounds, kiddie rides, indoor sports courts and venues, indoor tourist attractions, venues for meetings, conferences, exhibitions are prohibited. Interzonal travel from the Greater Manila Area shall remain prohibited. Authorized Persons Outside of Residence are exempted.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte have also been placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions until the end of the month.

Last night, the DOH called for an intensified COVID-19 response and stricter border control measures after it officially confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant. It appears the agency’s plea has been heard. This is a developing story, so be sure to check back for updates.

