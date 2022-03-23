A new two-lane bypass road connecting Meycauayan and Marilao is now open

Pleasant news for you Bulakenyos: A new bypass road connecting Meycauayan and Marilao is now open.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and the NLEX Corporation have officially opened the Meycauayan-Marilao East Service Road. This two-lane road serves as an alternate route for motorists going in and out of the two areas.

The road occupies a portion of the North Luzon Expressway right of way in Barangay Lias, Marilao. It bypasses MacArthur Highway, providing motorists coming in from Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City direct access to Lias, Marilao. The new bypass road is also expected to ease traffic at the Meycauayan Interchange during rush hour.

“We are grateful that the service road has been completed as this is greatly beneficial in addressing the increasing traffic volume in our City,” said Meycauayan City mayor Linabelle Ruth Villarica.

“Aside from easing the travel going to Marilao, this road will open more opportunities for Marileños,” said Marilao mayor Ricardo Silvestre.

“We are delighted to help the government in providing safer roads and better mobility to our host communities in Meycauayan and Marilao,” said NLEX Corporation vice president Donna Marcelo. “This service road also augments our efforts to relieve mounting traffic at our interchanges.”

