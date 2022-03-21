SMC to reopen Skyway to buses, closed vans starting April 1

Right before this pandemic started, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) made the entire Skyway system a ‘Class 1-only’ tollway. Now, after two long years, the company is opening the elevated road network to Class 2 vehicles once again.

Starting April 1, 2022, buses and closed vans exceeding seven feet in height will be allowed to use Skyway Stages 1, 2, and 3, as well as the NAIA Expressway and Skyway Extension.

SMC decided to reopen the Skyway system to Class 2 vehicles after all major construction works involving Skyway Stage 3 and the Skyway Extension were completed. Of course, this move could potentially result in increased traffic along Skyway, so SMC has prepared a new set of guidelines for next month.

All Class 2 vehicles are required to have Autosweep RFIDs (with enough balance) installed. A speed limit of 60kph for all Class 2 vehicles will be strictly enforced, and modified four-/six-wheelers and closed delivery vans will not be allowed entry.

SMC will also place dedicated lanes for Class 2 vehicles in the following locations so as to avoid long queues at toll plazas:

Quezon Avenue Northbound (NB) and Southbound (SB)

Main Plaza Sucat Area

Quirino NB/SB Exit

Sucat Exit (Dr. A Santos)

Bicutan Exit (Doña Soledad)

Buendia NB/SB

G. Araneta NB Entry

G. Araneta NB/SB Exit (Del Monte NB/SB)

Nagtahan NB/SB

NAIAX

“With the re-opening of the Skyway to public buses and select transport trucks, we’re hopeful that many of our countrymen from both north and south can benefit from the convenience provided by the entire Skyway system,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “This is an option for commuters as well as public transport services, who would like to have a faster, more direct, or even point-to-point access to their destinations. This will also help to further decongest our public roads, given that we are now back to pre-pandemic levels of traffic.”

