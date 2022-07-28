MMDA catches pocket-bike rider wearing zero protective gear

It’s really hard being a commuter these days. The long lines at bus terminals and train stations keep piling up. Add that to the perennial problem of heavy traffic public transport shortage, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for stress and burnout.

It’s no wonder people have started to look at other means to get around the metro. However, what we all should remember is that these ‘alternatives’ must still be street-legal means of getting around. Don’t be like this guy pictured above, who was caught by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) riding a pocket bike on public roads.

We have no idea about the bike’s specifications, but we’re guessing this mini bike isn’t street-legal. But that’s not the only thing wrong here—the rider didn’t have a helmet on and was wearing slippers. Either of those is enough to warrant a ticket. Seriously, why not just get a bicycle? Way more economical, and potentially more affordable than a motorized pocket bike. There are stores carrying affordable secondhand folding bikes, so you’re not short of options.

In the end, the MMDA personnel just loaded the tiny bike on a truck. It joined all the other tricycles, motorcycles, and vehicles that the agency towed during its recent road-clearing operations in Malabon and Caloocan.

Frankly, it’s worrisome how many illegally parked vehicles the MMDA gets to tow on a daily basis. Anyway, if you want to check out the whole thing, see the video below.

MMDA road clearing ops in Malabon and Caloocan:

