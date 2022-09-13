MMARAS 2021: Evening rush hours are more accident-prone than morning ones

Word of advice for those of you who often find themselves rushing to get home after work: Be careful behind the wheel.

According to data from the 2021 Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, evening rush hours are more accident-prone compared to morning ones.

A total of 9,373 road crashes were recorded between 5pm and 8pm in 2021—a considerable bit higher than the 8,188 recorded between 6am to 9am.

While the difference in the number of recorded accidents between the two time periods is noticeable, there wasn’t too much of a gap in terms of crash severity. Morning rush hours saw 2,407 incidents that resulted in injury, while evening rush hours saw 2,419. The same goes for fatal incidents with 37 and 40 recorded in the morning and evening, respectively.

Other takeaways if you break down the 2021 MMARAS into hours? The deadliest hour to drive is from 10pm to 11pm with 27 fatal accidents recorded. If we’re talking injuries, it’s from 7am to 8am with 849 incidents resulting in injury recorded.

You can check out the crash total for each hour in 2021 below:

MMARAS 2021 morning road crashes

12am to 12:59am - 780

1am to 1:59am - 842

2am to 2:59am - 654

3am to 3:59am - 726

4am to 4:59am - 969

5am to 5:59am - 1,320

6am to 6:59am - 1,999

7am to 7:59am - 2,947

8am to 8:59am - 3,242

9am to 9:59am - 3,055

10am to 10:59am - 3,420

11am to 11:59am - 3,689

MMARAS 2021 afternoon and evening road crashes

12pm to 12:59pm - 3,380

1pm to 1:59pm - 3,111

2pm to 2:59pm - 3,413

3pm to 3:59pm - 3,687

4pm to 4:59pm - 3,528

5pm to 5:59pm - 3,479

6pm to 6:59pm - 3,013

7pm to 7:59pm - 2,881

8pm to 8:59pm - 2,486

9pm to 9:59pm - 1,911

10pm to 10:59pm - 1,939

11pm to 11:59pm - 1,645

Unrecorded time - 331

In total, a total of 58,447 road crashes were recorded in 2021. Based on your own experience last year, do you find this data accurate?

