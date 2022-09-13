MMARAS 2021: Metro Manila averaged 160 road crashes per day last year

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report for 2021 is finally out. If you still aren’t putting your seatbelt on behind the wheel, maybe these numbers will make you reconsider.

Last year, the MMDA recorded a grand total of 58,447 road accidents. Of that figure, 42,812 cases resulted in damage to property, 15,250 in non-fatal injuries, and 385 with fatalities. On average, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw 160 road crashes per day. Yikes.

Unsurprisingly, Quezon City—by far the largest of the NCR’s cities—came out on top with 21,978 recorded crashes in 2021. Manila City finds itself in second place with 4,666 road crashes, followed by Makati City in third place with 4,099. Below is a breakdown of recorded road crashes in 2021 per city.

MMARAS 2021 road crash statistics per city:

Quezon City – 21,978 Manila City – 4,666 Makati City – 4,099 Pasig City – 3,723 Taguig City – 3,497 Parañaque City – 3,432 Marikina City – 2,759 Las Piñas City – 2,699 Mandaluyong City – 2,475 Caloocan City – 2,282 Pasay City – 2,185 Muntinlupa City – 1,977 Valenzuela City – 1,138 San Juan City – 582 Malabon City – 581 Navotas City – 209 Pateros City – 165

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Meralco Ave. road closure due to Metro Manila Subway construction to last until 2028

As for the most dangerous month? That honor belongs to December with 5,602 recorded crashes. November comes in a second with 5,569, and February finds itself in third place with 5,413 incidents. Below is a breakdown:

MMARAS 2021 road crash statistics per month:

January – 5,191 February – 5,413 March – 4,694 April – 3,823 May – 5,020 June – 5,192 July – 4,903 August – 3,813 September – 4,623 October – 4,604 November – 5,569 December – 5,602

We’ll have more on the MMDA’s 2021 MMARAS shortly, including statistics on motorbike- and bicycle-related accidents. Did you run into a mishap on the road last year?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.