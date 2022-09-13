Motoring News

MMARAS 2021: Metro Manila averaged 160 road crashes per day last year

Image of EDSA
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) report for 2021 is finally out. If you still aren’t putting your seatbelt on behind the wheel, maybe these numbers will make you reconsider.

Last year, the MMDA recorded a grand total of 58,447 road accidents. Of that figure, 42,812 cases resulted in damage to property, 15,250 in non-fatal injuries, and 385 with fatalities. On average, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw 160 road crashes per day. Yikes.

Unsurprisingly, Quezon City—by far the largest of the NCR’s cities—came out on top with 21,978 recorded crashes in 2021. Manila City finds itself in second place with 4,666 road crashes, followed by Makati City in third place with 4,099. Below is a breakdown of recorded road crashes in 2021 per city.

MMARAS 2021 road crash statistics per city:

  1. Quezon City – 21,978
  2. Manila City – 4,666
  3. Makati City – 4,099
  4. Pasig City – 3,723
  5. Taguig City – 3,497
  6. Parañaque City – 3,432
  7. Marikina City – 2,759
  8. Las Piñas City – 2,699
  9. Mandaluyong City – 2,475
  10. Caloocan City – 2,282
  11. Pasay City – 2,185
  12. Muntinlupa City – 1,977
  13. Valenzuela City – 1,138
  14. San Juan City – 582
  15. Malabon City – 581
  16. Navotas City – 209
  17. Pateros City – 165
As for the most dangerous month? That honor belongs to December with 5,602 recorded crashes. November comes in a second with 5,569, and February finds itself in third place with 5,413 incidents. Below is a breakdown:

MMARAS 2021 road crash statistics per month:

  1. January – 5,191
  2. February – 5,413
  3. March – 4,694
  4. April – 3,823
  5. May – 5,020
  6. June – 5,192
  7. July – 4,903
  8. August – 3,813
  9. September – 4,623
  10. October – 4,604
  11. November – 5,569
  12. December – 5,602

We’ll have more on the MMDA’s 2021 MMARAS shortly, including statistics on motorbike- and bicycle-related accidents. Did you run into a mishap on the road last year?

PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

