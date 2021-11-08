MMDA: Starting November 15, malls will be open from 11am to 11pm on weekdays

Christmas is closing in, and you know what that means: If you haven’t already, it’s time to get your holiday shopping lists in order.

With that, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced the adjusted mall hours for the 2021 Christmas shopping rush. Beginning November 15, malls will operate from 11am to 11pm on weekdays.

In a statement, the agency said that the new mall hours are in accordance with Metro Manila Council Resolution No. 21-25. It added that these measures are being put in place to help the nation’s capital deal with the increase in traffic flow that coincides with the holiday season. Look:

The agency also said that mall sales will be limited during weekends and holidays as well.

Oh, and before anything else, we can’t stress enough that the country is still in the middle of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have the means to do all your shopping from the safety of the Internet, that’s the obvious route you should go with.

So, what do you think of this schedule? Will it help lessen the impact of traffic jams during the Christmas rush? Share your thoughts in the comments.

