Traffic violations shot up after no-contact apprehension policy suspension, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is working on bringing back the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP). At the moment, the case is pending in the Supreme Court, and the Office of the Solicitor General is reviewing it as well.

While the MMDA didn’t say it outright, it seems that the agency is clamoring to reimplement the policy. One of the likely reasons for that is, according to them, the huge spike in violations and apprehensions. Per its statistics, the MMDA says over 250,000 citations were issued following the suspension of NCAP. The exact number, you ask? It’s 256,977 violations recorded from August 30, 2022 to June 13, 2023.

In the first two days of NCAP’s suspension, the MMDA already cited 761 motorists. However, by September 2022, the first full month of NCAP’s suspension, it registered 22,736 violations were issued. Since then, the MMDA would record over 20,000 citations every month. the most common infractions are disregarding traffic signs, number coding violations, illegal loading/unloading, obstruction, dress code violations for motorcyclists, illegal parking, Anti-distracted Driving Act, reckless driving, and failure to wear helmet.

That said, it’s worth noting that the MMDA intensified its physical apprehension efforts following NCAP’s suspension. Either way, September 2022 would be the lowest number of apprehensions, as succeeding months saw 25,856 (October 2022), 24,295 (November 2022), and 23,664 (December 2022) citations. By the end of 2022, there was a total of 97,312 traffic violations recorded.

The month with the most recorded violations was May 2023 with 32,739 tickets issued. However, that’s not the only time the tally went over 30,000. In March 2023 the MMDA apprehended 31,329 motorists for traffic infractions. From January 1, 2023, to June 13, 2023, there have been 159,665 summonses issued by the agency.

For the full breakdown on the monthly numbers, check out the stats below.

