MMDA: Number coding scheme suspended on November 30

Reminder: This Wednesday is Bonifacio Day. Yes, it’s a holiday—which means those of you with coded vehicles will have a little extra breathing room.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the number coding scheme will be suspended on November 30. This update covers both the morning rush hour implementation from 7am to 10am and the evening hours of 5pm to 8pm.

“Sa araw na ito, ang mga sasakyang may plakang nagtatapos sa 5 at 6 na sakop ng coding tuwing Miyerkules ay maaaring bumiyahe sa mga pangunahing lansangan ng Metro Manila sa nasabing mga coding hours,” the agency’s announcement reads.

“Planuhin ang iyong biyahe, sumunod sa batas trapiko at mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho.”

And that’s it. Keep in mind, by the way, that Makati City has yet to issue a number coding suspension. Do you plan on spending this mid-week holiday out on the road?

