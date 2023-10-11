Report: MMDA, DILG eye bigger fines for jaywalking along EDSA, C5

Common sense and laws dictate that jaywalking is wrong. However, shocking incidents of that happening along major thoroughfares have been receiving greater attention these days. So much so that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has spoken about it.

In a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes told the press that the agency is seriously considering imposing stiffer fines and penalties for jaywalkers. The report stated that it could be implemented along EDSA and C5.

“For now, the [penalty] is at P500. We are looking to [increase it to] P1,000. Then we will include seminars on the penalty so it would be planted in their minds, more than the monetary penalty,” said Artes.

The idea was brought up by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benjamin Abalos during a recent Metro Manila Council (MMC) meeting. Abalos urged the MMDA and local government units (LGUs) to come up with ways to make it possible. Artes said there needs to be more consultation regarding the matter. Either way, the MMDA, DILG, and MMC seem keen on the idea.

In the meantime, Artes said that it will coordinate with the the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to come up with deterrents for jaywalkers.