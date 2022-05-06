MMDA traffic advisory: Diokno Boulevard in Parañaque City to see heavy traffic tomorrow

Heads up, motorists: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released another rally-related traffic advisory for this weekend.

The agency is advising all motorists to avoid the area of Diokno Boulevard corner Aseana Avenue in Parañaque City tomorrow. Heavy traffic is expected, as a political rally will be taking place here starting 1pm.

Due to the event, the length of Diokno Boulevard from Bradco to Asean Avenue will be closed to traffic until 11:30pm tomorrow. Look:

Also, the MMDA says one-way parking will be permitted along Roxas Boulevard, Macapagal Boulevard, Diokno Boulevard, Seaside Drive, and Marina Avenue. Be sure to take alternate routes if you can.

Will this announcement have any impact on your pre-election weekend plans?

