MMDA clearing operations lead to scuffle between enforcers and e-trike operators

We can imagine Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers assigned to the agency’s road-clearing operations team deal with all sorts of stuff. From unauthorized ‘parking attendants’ pocketing fees to washing machines and hoops obstructing roads and sidewalks, they’ve basically seen it all.

We think the worst part of the job, though, is having to deal with the erring motorists on the receiving end of the clearing ops. In some instances, tensions rise and situations can escalate quickly—that’s exactly what happened with this weekend’s operations along EDSA.

You may have seen the viral video of MMDA enforcers and a group of men throwing hands on some sidewalk in Metro Manila. According to a Pasay City chief of police PCol. Cesar Paday-os, the men assaulted the enforcers after the latter apprehended them for operating e-trikes along EDSA. These e-trikes are prohibited from passing through the major thoroughfare.

The police have reportedly identified some of the assailants and are now starting their pursuit. Bong Nebrija responded on social media, calling the scuffle a “form of anarchy.” He also shared that the MMDA has already towed one of the e-trikes of the group involved.

As for the MMDA personnel, they have been brought to the hospital since. The agency is now prepping to file a case against the assailants.

“Hindi po tayo magpapatakot. Despite po ng nangyari, dadaan po tayo sa legal process. In fact, nagpapa-set na po ako ng meeting doon sa kapitan ng lugar para po ma-identify yung mga gumawa nito,” said MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes. “Yun pong aming mga nasaktan na empleyado ay ipina-medical na po at mamaya po sasamahan po sila ng ating mga abogado para po magsampa ng kaukulang kaso laban doon sa mga taong nanakit.”

