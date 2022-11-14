MMDA suspends all excavation activities in Metro Manila until January 2023

If there’s one thing we’re not excited about this holiday season, it’s got to be the heavy traffic. Things have basically returned to almost normal this year, so we’re expecting the Christmas rush to be back. Heck, it might even be worse than ever.

Agencies like the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are now trying to be proactive in mitigating the traffic come December. When the MMDA announced the adjusted operating hours for all malls in Metro Manila—which coincidentally starts today—rumors about a moratorium on roadworks also began to surface. Well, now it’s finally (sort of) official.

In its latest advisory, the MMDA announced that it has called for a temporary stoppage on all excavation activities in Metro Manila from today until January 6, 2023. This includes all road-reblocking, pipe-laying, and road-upgrading activities.

The agency clarified, however, that there are certain projects such as bridge repairs and construction under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and emergency leak repairs under Maynilad that are not covered by this suspension.

For more details, you can check out the official announcement below. What are your thoughts on this one, readers?

MMDA suspends excavation activities in NCR:

