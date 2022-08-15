1,588 Cars violated number coding scheme during first hours of expanded implementation

In case you missed it, the implementation of the number coding scheme during morning rush hours is back. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the announcement last week, so motorists should be aware by now.

Under the modified scheme, the policy will cover 7am to 10am in addition to 5pm to 8pm.

According to the MMDA, a total of 1,588 motorists were caught violating the expanded number coding scheme so far today. This number is made up of both on-the-ground apprehensions as well as no-contact apprehensions. That figure is likely to rise further once it includes the tally for this evening’s implementation.

Currently, the implementation of the expanded number coding scheme is still in its trial phase. Come August 18, though, the MMDA will begin issuing violation tickets to motorists who fail to adhere to the modified policy. No-contact apprehension cameras will also be on the lookout for violators.

Need a quick refresher on the ins and outs of Metro Manila’s number coding scheme? Here’s everything you need to know.

Again, the expanded number coding scheme is still just in its trial phase. Full implementation will only begin on August 18. Are you ready for it?

MMDA shares number coding scheme data

