MMDA: Vehicle volume during start of F2F classes ‘manageable,’ no traffic surge observed

Did the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) preparations for the start of face-to-face classes work? If the agency’s experience this morning is anything to go by, they just might have.

According to the MMDA, the flow of traffic marking the first day of face-to-face classes was better than expected. The agency labeled the situation as ‘manageable,’ and said that the surge in vehicle volume it was expecting leading up to this morning did not happen—save for some buildup near two major schools.

“Per director Neomie Recio [of the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center], manageable raw ang traffic kanina and hindi nangyari ung inaasahan na volume ng vehicles, except for traffic buildup at La Salle and Ateneo which naayos din naman agad in less than an hour,” the agency said.

Among the measures the MMDA implemented leading up to the start of face-to-face classes is the expansion of the number coding scheme to cover morning rush hours. A total of 226 motorists were apprehended for number coding scheme violations from 7am to 10am this morning.

This is good to hear, but we also have to point out that this statement might not necessarily reflect the full situation on the ground. How was your motoring experience during the start of face-to-face classes been so far? Let us know in the comments.

