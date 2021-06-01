MMDA: Number coding scheme still suspended under GCQ with restrictions

And another one. The quarantine classification of the National Capital Region (NCR) has been changed yet again. This time, we’re going from general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions to GCQ with restrictions.

Yeah, honestly, keeping track of all of these quarantine statuses is getting harder with every passing month.

Anyway, if you’re someone who needs to be out and about during the pandemic, you’ll be happy to know that the number coding scheme will remain suspended despite the shift in quarantine classification. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the announcement earlier today. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

“Isinailalim sa general community quarantine (GCQ) with restrictions ang National Capital Region at mga lalawigan ng Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, at Rizal o tinatawag na NCR Plus simula Hunyo 1 hanggang Hunyo 15, 2021,” the announcement reads.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Kaugnay nito, patuloy ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng minimum public health standards. Pinapaalalahanan po ang lahat na patuloy na mag-ingat upang mapangalagaan ang sarili, pamilya, at ang iyong komunidad laban sa COVID-19.”

Also, keep in mind that the latest MMDA number coding announcement may not apply to Makati City, where a modified number coding scheme has been in effect since May 15.

We guess it’s safe to expect another quarantine classification update—and possibly another extension to the number coding suspension—on June 15, then. As always, don’t drive out if you don’t have to, and stay safe.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.