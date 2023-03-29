Motoring News

The MMDA will once again implement a 30-minute ‘heat stroke break’ for its field staff

by Jason Tulio | 3 hours ago
PHOTO: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

Just like last year, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will implement a much-needed reprieve for its traffic personnel from the ravaging effects of the summer season. 

Starting April 1, the agency will enforce a 30-minute ‘heat stroke break’ for its traffic enforcers and street sweepers. The breaks will be taken in rotations depending on the employee’s shift, and will run daily until May 31. 

“This move is part of the agency’s efforts to prevent heat-related illness among our outdoor workers who brave the searing heat every day to fulfill their duties and responsibilities. Their safety is of paramount importance,” said MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes.

The acting chairman also noted that field staff can take an additional 15-minute break should the heat or human discomfort index in Metro Manila reach 40 degrees Celsius and above. 

“The heat stroke break shall be done alternately by those who are assigned in a particular area to maintain visibility of traffic enforcers and street sweepers and to ensure field operations are not hampered,” Artes added. 

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and shaded out there, guys. 

MMDA implements 30-minute‘heat stroke break’ for field staff

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

