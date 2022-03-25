MMDA personnel given extra 30-minute ‘heat stroke break’ to deal with the summer season

Think you’re having a hard time stuck in traffic on EDSA? Just imagine how much more difficult the situation is for the people out in the open working hard to keep traffic in line all day.

We’re talking about the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel responsible for keeping order on our streets, rain or shine. This isn’t just referring to traffic enforcers, but also the street sweepers who help keep thoroughfares clean, too.

Summer is a particularly dangerous time for anyone to be working out in the open all day. As such, the MMDA is now granting field personnel an additional 30-minute ‘heat stroke break’ to prevent, well, heat strokes.

During this break, MMDA personnel are permitted to leave their post to cool down. If you or someone you know is an MMDA enforcer or street sweeper, you can check out the agency’s heat stroke break schedules in the post below:

2022 MMDA heat stroke break

In addition to the new heat stroke break, MMDA personnel may avail of an extra 15-minute breather if the temperature of their work environment reaches above 40 degrees Celsius. To ensure MMDA visibility remains throughout the duration of breaks, personnel will take them alternately.

The MMDA’s heat stroke breaks will be in effect until May 31, 2022.

