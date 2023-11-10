The MMDA has made a new 'strike force' to clamp down on illegal parking

The holiday season means more congestion on the roads. The smallest of traffic obstructions can gas massive jams in mere minutes, which is why the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wants to do something about it.



Aside from a temporary suspension of road works and construction, the MMDA aims to lessen jams by clamping down in illegal parking. With that, the agency has formed a team of enforcers as part of a ‘strike force’ to apprehend offending motorists.

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

Per MMDA acting chairman Romando “Don" Artes, the strike force is within bounds of the temporary restraining order on No Contact Apprehension. He adds that the reason for that is because the enforcers will be issuing citations on the spot.

For this strike force, the MMDA will have 50 enforcers divided into ten groups. The five enforcers in each group will then patrol in their respective assigned areas in motorcycles. “The team leader will have a body cam, tapos kung 10 enforcers will each have handheld ticketing device. So mabilis ang pag-ticket nyan,” said Artes.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

Artes adds that the enforcers on patrol can issue up to 1,000 tickets, although it wasn’t specified if that was for a whole day or during a single shift. The MMDA is also asking the public to report zones with frequent instances of illegal parking.



With traffic expected to get even heavier in the coming weeks, the illegal parking strike force will be regularly roving around Mabuhay Lanes. Mabuhay Lanes are alternate routes that aim to ease congestion along major thoroughfares.